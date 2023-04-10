UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website

The board results for the 10th and 12th grades will be released shortly by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP). According to recent reports, the UPMSP is supposed to deliver the UP Board 10th, and 12th results 2023 by April 16, but, the authority confirmation for the same is expected.

Once delivered, students who showed up for the UPMSP UP Board 10th and 12th exams can check their results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in