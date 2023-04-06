Kerala Samastha exam results announced: Here's how to check and download

Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board released Kerala Madarasa Public exam result 2023 on its official website, i.e., samastha.in. All the candidates who appeared for the Madarasa Public Exam can check and download their results from the official website.

The Islamic board, Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board, conduct the Kerala Madarasa Public examination every year for the students studying in Islamic institutions in Kerala. The examination was conducted in the month of March this year for classes 5, 7, 10 and 12 students.

Earlier today Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board issued a notice on its official website, that reads, "Examination Result 2023 — The exam results are expected to be published on 06/04/2023 at 12 pm."

An official also cleared it further as he said, "All necessary arrangements have been made to declare the results of the examination. The results will be released on the official website of the Board, and students can check their results by entering their roll numbers,"