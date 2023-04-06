Home / Education / News / Kerala Samastha exam results announced: Here's how to check and download

Kerala Samastha exam results announced: Here's how to check and download

The Islamic board, Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board, declared the Kerala Madarasa Public examination result 2023, the board conducts exams every year in Kerala

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board released Kerala Madarasa Public exam result 2023 on its official website, i.e., samastha.in. All the candidates who appeared for the Madarasa Public Exam can check and download their results from the official website.

The Islamic board, Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board, conduct the Kerala Madarasa Public examination every year for the students studying in Islamic institutions in Kerala. The examination was conducted in the month of March this year for classes 5, 7, 10 and 12 students.


Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board issued a notice
Earlier today Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board issued a notice on its official website, that reads, "Examination Result 2023 — The exam results are expected to be published on 06/04/2023 at 12 pm."

An official also cleared it further as he said, "All necessary arrangements have been made to declare the results of the examination. The results will be released on the official website of the Board, and students can check their results by entering their roll numbers,"

How to check and download Kerala Samastha result 2023?
Here are the easy steps to check and download your Kerala Samastha result 2023 online:
Step 1: The first step is to visit the official website of Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board at https://www.samastha.info/ or Samastha.in.
Step 2: Click on the "Examination" tab on the home page.
Step 3: Select the "public exam result" from the drop-down menu.
Step 4: Enter the required details, i.e., your registration number and date of birth.
Step 5: Once you filled in all your details, click on the "Submit" button.
Step 6: Your Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board Public Examination result will start appearing on your screen. You can check and download the exam result for future reference.

Topics :KeralaIslammadarsas

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

