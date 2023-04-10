UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today; complete detail here

IIT Bombay is to release the UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today i.e. April 10, 2023. Applied candidates for the seat allotment method can go to the official website of UCEED to look at the result.
The round 1 seat allotment list of UCEED has details such as the candidate roll number, rank, and seat allotted. Allotted candidates' seats can reach the institution and fulfilled the admission methods within the specified time. Candidates can inspect the UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result on the website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.
UCEED 2023: Counselling details
There will be three rounds of seat allotment for eligible students, according to the available schedule. The complete schedule is available to candidates here.
Submission of Online Application for BDes Programme- Mar 14 to 31, 2023
Today, the seat allocation results for UCEED 2023 round 1 will be posted online. The choices made by students in the allotment applications will be used to allocate seats. To check the seat allocation result, candidates can follow the steps below:
• Visit the official UCEED 2023 website.
• Select the UCEED 2023 seat allocation round.
• Enter the login information.
• For further reference, you can download the UCEED 2023 seat allotment result.
UCEED 2023: Post-procedure
Students who have been given seats in UCEED 2023 round 1 can go to the campus they were assigned, pay the required fees, and finish the admissions process once the results of the seat allocation are out. The remaining rounds of seat allocation will be conducted in the same manner.