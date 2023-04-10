UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today; complete detail here

IIT Bombay is to release the UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today i.e. April 10, 2023. Applied candidates for the seat allotment method can go to the official website of UCEED to look at the result.

The round 1 seat allotment list of UCEED has details such as the candidate roll number, rank, and seat allotted. Allotted candidates' seats can reach the institution and fulfilled the admission methods within the specified time. Candidates can inspect the UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result on the website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.