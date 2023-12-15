UP govt issues guidelines for Education Service Selection Commission

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has released a notification regarding the rules of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), which is responsible for the recruitment of teachers in the state.

As per an official release, it is mentioned under the rules that for the recruitment process of teachers and instructors, it will be mandatory to give a minimum of 40 per cent marks to the candidates invited for interview based on written examination. However, they can receive a maximum of 90 per cent marks in the interview.

This commission will conduct examinations for the recruitment of instructors of basic, secondary and higher education as well as vocational education and teachers of aided minority colleges in the state, the release stated.

Out of the successful candidates in the written examination, the number of candidates to be interviewed on one board in a day and the number of boards to be conducted each day will be decided by the Examination Committee as needed.

Furthermore, the number of candidates called for interviews from among the successful candidates in the written exam will be 3-5 times the number of vacancies (as deemed appropriate by the Commission). All candidates who obtain the final marks (cutoff) will be invited for an interview.

For the positions of teacher or instructor where interviews are necessary, the commission will release a merit list by combining the marks obtained in the written exam and the interview. In cases where only a written exam is conducted, the commission will prepare a merit list panel based on the marks obtained in the written exam only, it said.

If the merits of more than one candidate are equal, the first preference will be given to the marks obtained in the written exam. If the marks in the written exam are also equal, then the marks obtained in the interview will be considered. If both marks are equal, the maximum percentage of eligibility (JRF, NET, PhD) will be considered, and if they are still equal, the postgraduate scores will be considered in the end.

If the percentage marks in the written exam, interview, and mandatory eligibility are the same, priority will be given to the candidate with a higher age, the release said.

If the candidate selected by the Commission is unable to take up the post in the allotted organisation due to faulty recruitment, the appointment of a dependent of an employee who died during service, or any order of the Supreme Court or High Court or termination of the post, then a separate process will be followed for their replacement.

The selected candidate, explaining the reasons for not accepting the responsibility, must submit their application to the Director.

After conducting a thorough investigation of the candidate's application, the Director will make a recommendation report to the Commission for the selected candidate's adjustment and will hold the institution or appointing authority accountable for sending the incorrect requisition.

Based on the report and recommendation of the Director, the Commission will adjust the selected candidate, the release added.