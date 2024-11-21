UP Police Constable Sarkari Result 2024 OUT, uppsc sarkari result: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the results for the UP police constable exam 2024, today, November 21, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the police constable exams can check their results through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The UPPRPB has already released the final answer key for the UP Constable examination 2024.

The board had conducted the UP Police Constable exam on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31. The examination took place in 67 districts of Uttar Pradesh covering 1,174 centres in 10 shifts over five days. Over 48,17,315 candidates participated in the examination which included 6,30,481 students from other states. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 60,244 posts.

How to check and download UP Police Constable Result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download UP Police Constable Result 2024:

First visit the official website, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in

On the home page, check for the ‘UP Police Constable Result 2024’ link.

Click on the result link.

Then enter your login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, etc.

Once you enter your credentials, your scorecard will appear on our screen.

You can check and download your results for future reference.

UP Police Result 2024: Cutoff Details Normalisation method is used in the UP Police Constable exam 2024 due to multiple exam shifts. Check the cutoffs for various categories below:

Unreserved (General): 214.04644

EWS: 187.31758

OBC: 198.99599

SC: 178.04955

ST: 146.73835

Women's Category Cutoffs:

Unreserved (General): 203.90879

EWS: 180.23366

OBC: 189.39256

SC: 169.13167

ST: 136.02707

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier on the microblogging site, X shared the update that the UP Police Constable Results will be declared by the end of October. “Prepare to release the result of the Police Constable Recruitment Exam by the end of this month. The recruitment process for vacant posts should be accelerated, and the purity of the examinations must be ensured at all costs: Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj,” the official post on Yogi Adityanath Office’s ‘X’ (earlier known as Twitter) read.