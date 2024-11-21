CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 12th exams released on official website

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 12th exam timetable on Wednesday late night. According to the official datasheet, the Class 12 board exams will begin on February 15 and conclude on April 4, 2025.

The exam for class 12th will be conducted in a single shift, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The datesheet has been issued by the board at least 86 days in advance for the first time.

CBSE Datesheet 2025: Official statement

CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj stated, “Sufficient gap has been given between two subjects. The datesheet has been prepared by keeping in mind at least 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects opted by a student fall on the same date.”

CBSE mentioned, "When declaring the results of examinations 2024, CBSE also announced that the examinations of both Class X and XII in 2025 will commence from 15.02.2025. Accordingly, the schools were requested to submit the list of candidates for classes X and XII. Based on the subjects offered by the students in the list of candidates, CBSE has prepared the Date Sheet for the examinations scheduled from 15.02.2025".

CBSE class 12 board exam 2025: How to download Class 12 timetable?

Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

On the home page, press on CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 available.

A new PDF file will showcase where candidates can view the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

CBSE board exams 2025: Insights

A suitable amount of time has been allowed between two subjects that are typically offered by students in both classes, when creating the CBSE Board exam datesheet.

Approx 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and worldwide are eligible to show up for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in this year.

The date of the admission exams for Class XII students has been taken into account, and every attempt has been made to end the exams well in advance of the entrance exams. Students will benefit from better time management for both entrance exams and the Board test.