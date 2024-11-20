NEET PG Counselling 2024: Seat allotment round 1 out at official website

The provisional seat allocation results for Round 1 of NEET PG Counseling 2024 have been released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). On the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, candidates who enrolled for the counselling can now view their results.

Admissions to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and Diploma in National Board (DNB) programs offered under the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats are covered by this temporary allocation. A PDF version of the results can be downloaded.

NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2024: How to check?

Step 1. Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, route to the link name, "Provisional Allotment Result Round 1 of PG Counselling 2024."

Step 3. A new page with a downloadable PDF file will be displayed.

Step 4. Download the PDF and view your seat allotment status utilising your roll number.

Step 5. It is suggested to save a copy of the PDF for future use.

NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2024: Insights

The committee has requested that applicants contact mccresultquery@gmail.com by 12 pm on November 20th in case of any discrepancy in the NEET PG provisional allocation result.

According to MCC, the provisional allocation result would be regarded as final after this date. The committee also stated that the provisional allocation results are merely a guideline and could be modified.

"The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law."

NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2024: Overview

Only when the final allocation result has been announced, candidates can approach the designated college or institution for admission. Following the announcement of the NEET PG round 1 final allotment result, they must get the allotment order from the MCC website.

The shortlisted candidates must then report or join at the designated institutions between November 21 and November 27.

Between November 28 and 29, institutions will confirm the combined candidates' information and provide it to the Medical Counseling Committee.

On December 4, the second round of AIQ NEET PG counselling 2024 will start. Candidates can visit the MCC website for further details on NEET PG counselling.