UGC NET December 2024 registration process begins, here's how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for interested candidates to apply for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) on November 20, 2024, (Tuesday). Candidates can apply through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the NTA’s latest notification, the last date to apply for the examination is December 10. The exams would take place between January 1 and January 19, 2025.

The correction window to make changes in the application form will remain open between December 12 and 13. Thereafter, the admit card and exam city details will be released.

How to apply for UGC NET December 2024?

Here are the simple steps to apply for UGC NET December 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Check for the UGC NET December 2024 registration link.

Register yourself and then start the application process.

Once you complete the form, pay and click on the submit button.

You can take a printout for future reference.

The three-hour examination will determine the eligibility of candidates for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor posts in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Eligibility Criteria

Age:

Candidates applying for the JRF post should not exceed 30 years of age as of January 1, 2025. There is no upper age limit for Assistant Professor/ Admission to PhD posts.

Educational Qualification:

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates with at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from the UGC recognised Universities/institutions.

There is some relaxation for students who come from Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Third gender category. These candidates will get admission with at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible.

Application Fee

The application fee for the General Unreserved category is Rs 1150. While for Gen-EWS/ OBC-NCL categories, the fee is Rs 600. Those candidates who belong to Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD)/ Third Gender will have to pay Rs 325.