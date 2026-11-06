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UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 declared, 2,526 candidates qualify for interview

UPSC has announced the Civil Services (Main) Examination results 2026 online. A total of 2,526 candidates have cleared the Mains exams and qualified for the next phase

UPSC Mains Result 2026 released
UPSC Mains Result 2026 released. Photo: Shutterstock
Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 11:27 AM IST
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The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday declared the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in.
 
A total of 2,526 candidates have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) round of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026.
 
Candidates must complete or update the necessary information in their online application form if they have been selected for the interview. From November 11 to November 25, 2026, till 6 pm, the facility will be accessible via the UPSC web portal.
 
The UPSC Civil Services Mains examination was held from August 21 to 30, 2026. A total of 13,343 candidates had qualified for the written examination after passing the Civil Services Preliminary Examination.

How to check UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026?

1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
 
2. Route to the 'Written Results' section on the homepage.
 
3. Search for the link for 'Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026'.
 
4. Press on the link to open the PDF result.
 
5. Download and save the PDF for later use.  

What's next in the UPSC CSE 2026?

The next stage of the selection process is the Personality Test, which will be conducted at the Commission's office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. 
 
The UPSC website and online application portal will provide candidates who have been shortlisted for interviews with the opportunity to download their e-Summon letters. The Commission will not send physical summons letters to candidates.
 
The marksheets of all candidates will be released on the Commission's website within 15 days of the announcement of the final result, after the Personality Tests have ended. 
 
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Topics :UPSCcivil servicesEntrance Examsentrance testexam results

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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

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