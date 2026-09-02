UPSSSC extends PET-2026 application deadline to Sept 7 amid website issues

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has extended the application deadline for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)-2026 by six days. Candidates can now register, pay the application fee and submit their online forms until September 7, 2026.

The commission had earlier set September 1, 2026, as the deadline for completing the registration, fee payment and application submission process. The extension provides additional time for candidates who were unable to complete their applications within the original deadline.

UPSSSC extends PET-2026 registration deadline

September 8 remains the deadline for making fee adjustments and correcting details in submitted applications. UPSSSC released the PET-2026 notification on August 1 under Advertisement No. 16-Examination/2026.

The online application process began on August 3, with September 1 initially set as the deadline for completing applications. UPSSSC has advised candidates to complete the process well before the deadline rather than waiting until the last day. Candidates should also review the details entered in their applications and use the correction window, if required, before it closes on September 8. How to register for UPSSSC PET 2026? On July 14, 2026, UPSSSC introduced the One Time Registration (OTR) system. Under this system, candidates do not need to repeatedly enter their basic personal details when applying for different UPSSSC examinations. The following steps can be followed by applicants to complete their UPSSSC PET 2026 application:

· Go to the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in. · Press on the Apply link available on the homepage. · Choose the UPSSSC PET 2026 application link. · Fill in the required registration details and submit them. · After completing registration, enter the PET 2026 application form. · Pay the applicable examination fee via the available payment methods. · Submit the completed application form. · Download the confirmation page and save it for later use. ALSO READ: SBI PO Prelims Scorecard 2026 out at sbi.bank.in, check complete details · Take a printout of the submitted application form for later requirements.

UPSSSC PET 2026: Why the deadline was extended The deadline extension comes after candidates reported difficulties completing the registration process. Several applicants faced issues with One Time Registration (OTR) and the UPSSSC website, including delays in receiving or failure to receive the OTPs required for verification. As the original deadline approached, candidates also took to social media to request an extension. Under the revised schedule, candidates who have not yet completed their PET-2026 applications can now finish the registration, fee payment and form submission process by September 7. Those who have already submitted their applications will have until September 8 to complete fee adjustments and make any necessary corrections.