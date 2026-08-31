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Home / Education / News / CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Check re-evaluation dates, process

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Check re-evaluation dates, process

CBSE has announced the schedule for post-result facilities for students who appeared for the Class 12 Supplementary Exams 2026. Students can check the details on the official CBSE result portal

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

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The post-result process for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 will begin tomorrow, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Applications for verification of marks and re-evaluation will open at a later stage. However, the first step will be to obtain a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book.
 
The CBSE officially announced the results of the Class 12 Supplementary (Compartment) Examination 2026 on August 12, 2026. The examination was conducted on July 28, 2026, at various exam centres across India.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026 Application: Important Dates

Before requesting verification or re-evaluation, students must apply for the scanned copy.
 
 
According to CBSE, candidates will only be qualified for the next steps if they receive the scanned copy using the specified procedure.
 
·        Scanned copy of the evaluated answer book: Aug 31 to Sept 1, 2026

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·        Fee: ₹100 per subject
 
·        Verification of marks: September 7 to 8, 2026
 
·        Verification fee: ₹100 per answer book
 
·        Re-evaluation: September 7 to 8, 2026
 
·        Re-evaluation fee: ₹100 per question.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026 post-result details

After obtaining the scanned copy of their answer book, students can verify whether all questions were evaluated, whether marks were awarded correctly, and whether the marks were totalled accurately.
 
While re-evaluation is permitted for the theory component and covers the entire question rather than a specific part, verification allows students to flag discrepancies in the marks awarded.
 
CBSE has also cautioned that marks may increase or decrease during the process. No appeal or further review will be entertained, and the re-evaluation outcome will be final. Students should follow the prescribed schedule carefully before submitting their applications. 
 

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Topics : CBSE result CBSE exam exam results CBSE class 12 CBSE Class 12 Result

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 10:25 AM IST