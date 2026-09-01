Joshi urges NCERT to study responsible AI use, protect student creativity

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday urged the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to strengthen its research ecosystem to study the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) among children and its impact on learning and creativity, while developing evidence-based practices to ensure the technology is used responsibly.

Addressing NCERT’s 66th Foundation Day, Joshi said the rapid spread of AI, including among younger age groups, meant textbooks and curricula needed to evolve to help students understand and engage with the technology confidently and responsibly. He also called for greater research into how technology could be adopted without compromising students’ creativity.

“Technology should be improved but at the same time students should not lose their creativity. It is the NCERT’s responsibility as well to ensure that we can inspire and retain the creativity of students – there is still lots of research left to be done in this,” he said, adding that parents also needed to be made more aware of the risks associated with excessive mobile phone use among children. Citing instances where AI had been used in court proceedings but generated incorrect case laws or references, he stressed the need to focus on the responsible use of AI. “The NEP accounts for all this and the policy has been brought in by the prime minister after extensive consultations. NCERT should ensure effective implementation of the policy,” he added.

The minister also asked NCERT to ensure the timely completion of the development of textbooks for Classes 10 to 12. He said new NCERT textbooks for Classes 1 to 9, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), had been prepared and distributed in different languages across the country, while textbook development for Classes 10 to 12 was under way in “mission mode”. Joshi’s remarks came as NCERT is in the midst of a phased overhaul of textbooks under the National Education Policy and the National Curriculum Framework. New textbooks for Classes 1 to 9 have been developed and rolled out, although the Class 9 transition faced delays, with some textbooks not available at the start of the 2026-27 academic session. The next phase of the overhaul will cover Classes 10 to 12.

The transition is particularly significant as CBSE has already begun changing the curriculum in line with the new framework. From the 2026-27 academic session, CBSE has also introduced a Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence curriculum for Classes 3 to 8, bringing AI and its responsible use into school education at a much younger age. Turning to student wellbeing, Joshi said the education system needed to pay greater attention to the pressures faced by children and adolescents. He referred to instances of very young students dying by suicide amid academic and other pressures, describing the situation as deeply concerning. Joshi said NCERT should work towards strengthening systems for the mental wellbeing of students through appropriate circulars, interventions, psychological support and other measures to create a more supportive environment in schools.