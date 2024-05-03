Home / Education / News / VITEEE 2024: Results announced by VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in, details inside

VITEEE 2024: Results announced by VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in, details inside

The Vellore Institute of Technology has declared the results of the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2024 at the official website viteee.vit.ac.in

VITEEE results 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) declared the VITEEE results 2024 on May 3. Students can now view their results at the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in. The VITEEE 2024 exam was held from April 19 to April 30, 2024, spanning many days. 
The official VITEEE 2024 exam answer key has not yet been made available, despite the anticipation. The results are introduced as a rank card, exhibiting the performance of every student. Students must be prepared with their application number and password in order to access their VITEEE 2024 results.

VITEEE results 2024: Steps to download 

    • Go to the official website of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in      
    • Press on the VITEEE 2024 results link      
    • Put in your login details and submit      
    • View and download the results      
    • Take a printout for future use. 

VITEEE results 2024: Exam pattern

From April 19 to April 30, 2024, VITEEE was conducted by the institute. The time of the exam was 2 hours and 30 minutes. All questions were Multiple Choice Questions and one mark was awarded for correct and 0 for incorrect response. 
There were a total of 125 questions, with 40 questions for Math/Biology, 35 questions for Physics, 35 questions for Chemistry, 10 questions for Aptitude and 5 for English. Only English was used in the question paper.

VITEEE 2024 Result: Counselling

Counselling is available at all four campuses of VIT – Vellore, VIT – Chennai, VIT – AP, and VIT – Bhopal to applicants ranked up to 1 lakh. On the other hand, applicants with a ranking of more than one lakh can only attend counselling at VIT – AP and VIT – Bhopal.

Topics :VIT Universityexam resultsUniversity

First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

