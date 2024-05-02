Home / Education / News / NEET UG 2024 admit card released, here's how to check and download

NEET UG 2024 admit card released, here's how to check and download

NEET UG 2024 admit card: NTA released NEET UG 2024 admit cards and the examination will take place on May 5. Here's how to check and download

Source: Huffpost
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 10:42 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2024 exam admit cards. The interested candidates can download the NEET UG 2024 hall tickets from the official websites, exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. The NTA 2024 exam will take place on May 5, 2024, across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, and it will be held in pen and paper mode.

The examination will be conducted in several languages like English, Bengali, Odia, Hindi, Assamese, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, and Tamil languages.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The examination will be held for undergraduate medical programmes in 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BGVSc and AH colleges in India.

According to NTA data, around 23,81,833 students; 10 lakh males and over 13 lakh females enrolled for the NEET UG exam.

How to download the NEET UG 2024 admit card?

Here are the simple steps to download the NEET UG 2024 admit card:
  • First visit the official website, neet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
  • On the home page, check for the 'NEET UG 2024 Admit Card link' under the latest news section. 
  • Enter your necessary credentials like application number, DOB and Security PIN.
  • Click on the 'Submit' button.
  • NEET UG 2024 admit card will appear on your screen.
  • Download and take a printout for your future reference. 

What are the documents required on exam day?

On the exam day, students must bring their admit card printed copy, their photograph, and a valid photo ID card to the examination venue. Students are also advised to mention instructions given on admit cards. 

When will the exam be conducted?

The NEET UG 2024 examination will be held on May 5 and it will take place in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.

NEET UG 2024 details

Name of Exam: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG
Conducted By: National Testing Agency (NTA)
Courses Offered: Medical and MBBS courses
Academic Session: 2024-2025
Article Category: Admit Card
Date of Exam: 5th of May 2024 NEET Admit Card 2024 
Release Date: 1st of May 2024
Time: 11:00 PM
Release Mode: Online
Official Website Link: neet.ntaonline.in/exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Also Read

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 released, here is how to check and download

NEET UG 2024 admit card to be out soon at exams.nta.ac.in, details inside

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 to be released today on iimcat.ac.in; Read for more

CBSE CTET 2024: Pre-admit card exam city slip expected soon at ctet.nic.in

"There is no news about results yet", says CBSE on class 10 and 12 results

NEET UG 2024 admit card to be out soon at exams.nta.ac.in, details inside

TS SSC 2024: Class 10 exam result out, girls lead with 93 pass percentage

Punjab Board 2024: PSEB Class 12 results to be declared soon at pseb.ac.in

UGC-NET postponed to June 18 to avoid clash with UPSC preliminary exam

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :National Testing AgencyNEET UGJEE- NEETAdmit Cardeducation

First Published: May 02 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story