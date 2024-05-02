NEET UG 2024 admit card released, here's how to check and download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2024 exam admit cards. The interested candidates can download the NEET UG 2024 hall tickets from the official websites, exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. The NTA 2024 exam will take place on May 5, 2024, across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, and it will be held in pen and paper mode.

The examination will be conducted in several languages like English, Bengali, Odia, Hindi, Assamese, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, and Tamil languages.

The examination will be held for undergraduate medical programmes in 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BGVSc and AH colleges in India.





According to NTA data, around 23,81,833 students; 10 lakh males and over 13 lakh females enrolled for the NEET UG exam.

How to download the NEET UG 2024 admit card?

Here are the simple steps to download the NEET UG 2024 admit card:

First visit the official website, neet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

On the home page, check for the 'NEET UG 2024 Admit Card link' under the latest news section.

Enter your necessary credentials like application number, DOB and Security PIN.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

NEET UG 2024 admit card will appear on your screen.

Download and take a printout for your future reference.

What are the documents required on exam day?

On the exam day, students must bring their admit card printed copy, their photograph, and a valid photo ID card to the examination venue. Students are also advised to mention instructions given on admit cards.

When will the exam be conducted?

The NEET UG 2024 examination will be held on May 5 and it will take place in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.

NEET UG 2024 details

Name of Exam: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG

Conducted By: National Testing Agency (NTA)

Courses Offered: Medical and MBBS courses

Academic Session: 2024-2025

Article Category: Admit Card

Date of Exam: 5th of May 2024 NEET Admit Card 2024

Release Date: 1st of May 2024

Time: 11:00 PM

Release Mode: Online

Official Website Link: neet.ntaonline.in/exams.nta.ac.in/NEET