TN SSLC, HSC Results 2024: TNDGE to release class 10, 12 results next week

Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus 2 results are expected to be out in the next week. The students who appeared for the SSLC and Plus 2 exam can view the results on the official site at tnresults.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje
May 02 2024
TN class 10 and 12 Results 2024 are expected to be declared one week from now by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of General Education (TNDGE), as per media reports. The results for Class 10 (SSCL) and Class 12 (Plus 2/HSC), which are yet to be declared, could be announced on May 10 and May 6, respectively, as per reports. The timing of the results has not been made public. 
All applicants who showed up for the class 10 SSLC plus 2 exam can take a look at the results on the official site at tnresults.nic.in, whenever they are announced. The class 12 (plus 2) results for every one of the three streams like Science, Commerce, and Arts will be announced around the same time. The dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in are a few sites to check for the official result declaration.

TN SSLC Result 2024: Steps to check

    • Go to the official website of TN results at tnresults.nic.in.
    • On the home page, press the TN SSLC Result 2024 link available.
    • A new page will display where candidates will have to fill all the details.
    • Press on submit and the result will be showcased.
    • View the result and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for future need.

TN SSLC examination 2024: Overview

The current year's Class 10 SSLC examinations were held from March 26 to April 8, while the Class 12 board exams occurred from March 1 to March 22 at different exam centres nationwide. Almost 8 lakh applicants take part in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board tests for the year 2024.




First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

