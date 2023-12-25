Home / World News / Afghan schoolgirls finishing sixth grade in tears under Taliban rule

Afghan schoolgirls finishing sixth grade in tears under Taliban rule

Last week, UN special envoy Roza Otunbayeva expressed concern that a generation of Afghan girls is falling behind with each day that passes

Photo: Bloomberg
AP Kabul

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 1:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Bahara Rustam, 13, took her last class at Bibi Razia School in Kabul on December 11 knowing it was the end of her education. Under Taliban rule, she is unlikely to step foot in a classroom again.

In September 2021, a month after US and NATO troops withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of war, the Taliban announced that girls were barred from studying beyond sixth grade.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

They extended this education ban to universities in December 2022. The Taliban have defied global condemnation and warnings that the restrictions will make it almost impossible for them to gain recognition as the country's legitimate rulers.

Last week, UN special envoy Roza Otunbayeva expressed concern that a generation of Afghan girls is falling behind with each day that passes.

Last week, an official in the Education Ministry said Afghan girls of all ages are allowed to study in religious schools known as madrassas, which have traditionally been boys-only. But Otunbayeva said it was unclear if there was a standardised curriculum that allowed modern subjects.

Bahara is holding onto her education and pores over textbooks at home. Graduating (from sixth grade) means we are going to seventh grade, she said. But all of our classmates cried and we were very disappointed.

There was no graduation ceremony for the girls at Bibi Razia School.

In another part of Kabul, 13-year old Setayesh Sahibzada wonders what the future holds for her. She is sad she can't go to school anymore to achieve her dreams.

I can't stand on my own two feet, she said. I wanted to be a teacher. But now I can't study, I can't go to school.

Analyst Muhammad Saleem Paigir warned that excluding women and girls from education will be disastrous for Afghanistan. We understand that illiterate people can never be free and prosperous, he said.

The Taliban have barred women from many public spaces and most jobs, all but confining women to their homes.

Also Read

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

'Afghanistan headed to civil war with Taliban splitting into factions'

International Girl Child Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes

Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern, protests

Taiwan detects 4 Chinese naval ships, 2 military aircraft around nation

Pak police free 290 Baloch activists arrested while protesting killings

Halted plane carrying Indians to take off from France on Monday for India

US elections: Kennedy Jr draws Biden and Trump voters united by distrust

Gunfire erupts at Colorado mall on Christmas Eve, 1 killed and 3 injured

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TalibanAfghanistangirl educationKabul

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story