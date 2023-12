Xavier School of Management (XLRI) to release XAT 2024 admit card on Dec 27

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has changed the release date of the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024. Instead of the originally planned date of December 20, the institute will now issue the hall ticket on December 27.

By using their login credentials, applicants for the examination will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. The test is scheduled for January 7, and it will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A press statement issued by the Xavier School of Management stated that this year's XAT registrations were 40% higher than those from the previous year. This year, 135,000 applications were submitted.

XAT 2024 admit card: Steps to download • Go to the official website at www.xatonline.in • On the homepage, Press the admit card link • Visit your login details • Download the XAT 2024 admit card • Take a printout for later use. XAT 2024: Exam Centres XAT 2024 is scheduled to take place nationwide. The cities are Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru (Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi (Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, Naharlagun.