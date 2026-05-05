Jitendra Singh resigns as Congress Assam in-charge after poll defeat

Senior Congress leader Jitendra Singh on Monday tendered his resignation as the party's general secretary in-charge of Assam with immediate effect, taking responsibility for the outcome of the assembly polls in which his party suffered a crushing defeat.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Singh said it is in the best interest of the organization that he steps aside to allow for fresh leadership and renewed direction.

"I write to tender my resignation as General Secretary In-Charge of Assam with immediate effect. The recent election results have been deeply disappointing, and I take full responsibility for my role in the outcome," Singh said.

"Despite our best efforts, we were unable to meet the expectations of the people of Assam whom we sought to serve. It is in the best interest of the organization that I step aside to allow for fresh leadership and renewed direction," he said. Singh said he is grateful for the opportunity to have served and for the trust placed in him during his tenure. "I thank the people of Assam, as well as the Congress workers and leaders of Assam, for the love and respect they have shown me." "I remain committed to the values and vision of the Congress party and will continue to support the party's efforts in any capacity deemed appropriate," he added.