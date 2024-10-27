Assam bypolls: AAP announces 40 star campaigners from Kejriwal to Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday, announced its list of 40 star campaigners for Assam by-polls that will be held on November 13.

According to the list, AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM Atishi, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will campaign for the party in Assam.

Delhi Ministers including Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, and Imran Hussain along with Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh and Harpal Singh Cheema have also been included in the list.

By-polls for five assembly constituencies in Assam - Behali, Dholai, Samaguri, Bongaigaon and Sidli, will be held on November 13.

Meanwhile, a total of 38 candidates have filed their nomination papers for five assembly constituencies in Assam to be contested for the by-elections.

The Congress has fielded its candidates in all five seats.

Tanzil Hussain who is the son of former Assam Minister and Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain will contest as the Congress candidate from the Samaguri seat whereas Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha will contest from the Dholai seat.

Additionally, Congress has put up Sanjib Warle from the Sidli seat and Brajenjit Sinha from the Bongaigaon seat.

The party has pitted former BJP leader Jayanta Borah from Behali's seat in Assam.

The ruling BJP has fielded its candidates for three assembly seats - Behali, Samaguri and Dholai. In Behali, BJP had named Diganta Ghatowar, while Diplu Ranjan Sarma will contest from Samaguri and Nihar Ranjan Das from Dholai.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) an ally of the Bharatiya Janta Party-led Assam government has named Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury's wife Diptimoyee Choudhury as the party candidate for the Bongaigaon seat.

Another BJP ally United People's Party Liberal has fielded Nirmal Kumar Brahma as its party candidate for the by-election in the Sidli seat.