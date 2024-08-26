Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BJP announces revised list of 15 candidates for J&K Assembly elections

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, and counting of votes will take place on October 4

BJP
Earlier today, the BJP had announced a list of 44 candidates but later withdrew the list
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its updated list of 15 candidates for the first phase of the upcoming three-phase election for 90 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier today, the BJP had announced a list of 44 candidates but later withdrew the list. According to sources, the party only intended to release the names of the candidates in the first phase but it mistakenly also included candidates for the other two phases. The first list released included 15 candidates for the first phase, 10 for the second phase, and 19 for the third phase.

This election marks the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the region’s special status was revoked in 2019 and it was bifurcated into two Union Territories. The previous Assembly election in 2014 saw the BJP and PDP forming a coalition government.

The BJP has selected candidates for several constituencies in Kashmir, including Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West, and Anantnag, in addition to its traditional strongholds in the Jammu region.
 
The party’s Central Election Committee finalised the candidate list during a meeting held on Sunday evening.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP achieved a notable victory, securing 25 seats, while the PDP emerged as the largest party with 28 seats. The National Conference won 15 seats, and the Congress secured 12. Following the elections, the BJP and PDP formed a coalition government under Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and subsequently Mehbooba Mufti after his death in 2016.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. This will be the first election since the abrogation of Article 370, with vote counting scheduled for October 4.

Below is the list of BJP candidates fielded for Jammu and Kashmir elections:

J&K elections: First phase

Er Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi (Pampore)
Arshid Bhat (Rajpora)
Javed Ahmad Qadri (Shopian)
Mohd. Rafiq Wani (Anantnag West)
Adv Syed Wazahat (Anantnag)
Sofi Yousuf (Srigufwara–Bijbehara)
Veer Saraf (Shangus–Anantnag East)
Tariq Keen (Inderwal)
Shagun Parihar (Kishtwar)
Sunil Sharma (Padder–Nagseni)
Daleep Singh Parihar (Bhadarwah)
Gajay Singh Rana (Doda)
Shakti Raj Parihar (Doda West)
Rakesh Thakur (Ramban)
Salim Bhat (Banihal)
First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

