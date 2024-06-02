Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Counting of votes begins for 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim amid high security

Counting of votes begins for 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim amid high security

Postal ballots will be taken up first for counting while votes in the EVMs will be counted later, officials said

Polling official, EVM, election
Representative Image
Press Trust of India Gangtok
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 7:09 AM IST
Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began on Sunday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The counting was underway at one location each in all six districts of the state.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his spouse Krishna Kumari Rai, ex-Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, former Indian footballer and SDF leader Bhaichung Bhatia, state BJP president DR Thapa, Speaker Arun Upreti and senior minister Lunga Nima Lepcha are the prominent candidates among 146 nominees. Tamang and Chamling are contesting from two assembly constituencies.

An estimated 80 per cent of the 4.64 lakh voters exercised their franchise on April 19.

ALSO READ: Sikkim assembly polls: SKM, SDF candidates awaits ahead of counting on Sun

An additional four per cent of votes were cast through postal by government officials and employees, the CEO office said.

Tamang is contesting from the Rhenock and Soreng Chakung constituencies, while Chamling is in the fray from the Namcheybung and Poklok Kamrang seats.

Bhaichung Bhutia, the SDF vice-president, is contesting from the Barfung assembly constituency.

The state unit BJP president DR Thapa is seeking re-election from Upper Burtuk.

Chief Minister Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai is contesting from the Namchi Singhithang seat, while Speaker Arun Upreti is in the fray from the Arithang constituency.

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

