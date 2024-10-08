Counting of votes begins in Haryana, J-K Assembly elections: Top points

The counting of votes for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday. Exit polls released on Saturday evening showed a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, with the latter predicted to make a strong comeback. As BJP fights for a hattrick in Haryana and J-K sees elections for the first time in a decade, here is everything you need to know before the results are announced.

Parties need to secure 46 seats out of 90 to form govt Both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have a 90-seat Assembly. To form a government in either region, parties and alliances will need to win 46 seats. Securing less than this will result in a hung Assembly. In these cases, parties may seek support from regional parties or independent candidates to form government. If alliance is not possible, the governor may intervene to create dialogue between parties. In dire situations President's rule can be imposed on the state or fresh elections may be announced.

Exit polls predict a win for Congress in Haryana





ALSO READ: Haryana exit polls: Congress leading over BJP; JJP, INLD face wipe out All major exit polls - India Today CVoter, Axis My India, Dainik Bhaskar, and Republic Matrize – showed a clear majority for Congress in Haryana. In 2019, BJP won 40 seats in Haryana and formed the state government with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which had won 10 seats. Congress secured 31 seats, more than double of 15 seats it had won in 2014. A party needs 46/90 seats in Haryana to form a government.

Exit polls predict a hung Assembly in J-K





ALSO READ: Congress-NC lead but exit polls predict hung Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir None of the major exit polls gave a clear majority to a party or alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. Although some showed Congress and the National Conference (NC) leading, the contest remains tight.

J-K Lt Governor's power to nominate five members sparks row





ALSO READ: Jammu-Kashmir polls: Why LG will nominate 5 members to Assembly. Explained The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 allows the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to nominate two women to the Legislative Assembly if they believe women’s representation is insufficient. A day before the counting of votes reports emerged that the lieutenant governor could exercise this power to appoint five members to the Assembly before the formation of the government. This led to strong reactions from major parties in the Union Territory including Congress, NC, People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Farmer welfare key issue in Haryana

A key election issue in Haryana is farmers' welfare, which comprises a significant portion of the state’s population. Concerns revolve around issues like crop prices, minimum support price (MSP) assurance, and the implementation of central agricultural policies. Additionally, there are demands for better irrigation facilities, loan waivers, and compensation for crop losses due to unpredictable weather conditions.

Since the farmers’ march during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 and subsequent movements, there is strong dissatisfaction and frustration in the state.

Special status vs Union territory: Key issue in J-K

In the Jammu and Kashmir elections, the Congress-NC alliance is promising to restore the special status that was removed with the abrogation of Article 370, emphasising the importance of local autonomy and regional identity. They also focus on addressing unemployment, development, and ensuring the protection of rights for the people of the region.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party is defending the abrogation of Article 370 as a step towards greater integration with India and promoting national unity, while also promising economic development, improved security, and infrastructure growth in the region. Both parties aim to align their promises with the contrasting sentiments of the electorate.