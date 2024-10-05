Business Standard
Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Haryana exit polls: Congress leading over BJP; JJP, INLD nearly wiped out

Haryana exit polls: Congress leading over BJP; JJP, INLD nearly wiped out

The polling for all 90 seats in Haryana was held on Saturday, in which about 61% voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm. Both the Congress and the BJP have exuded confidence about winning the polls

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Rahul, Rahul Gandhi

Ambala: Leader of Oppostion in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting for Haryana Assembly elections, at Naraingarh, in Ambala district, Haryana, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress party may return to power in Haryana after a 10-year drought, unseating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly elections, exit polls showed on Saturday. According to Bhaskar Reporters’ Poll survey, the Congress is likely to win around 44-54 seats in Haryana, while the BJP may be limited to 19-29 seats.

Meanwhile, regional players Jannayak Janta Party and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) may face extinction from the political landscape of Haryana with the exception of a couple of seats, the polls showed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The Bhaskar survey predicted 1-5 seats for the INLD-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance. Notably, INLD had won just one seat last time in 2019. For JJP and its ally Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), the survey predicted up to one seat. The JJP had won 10 seats last time and emerged as the kingmaker in the poll. It had extended its support to the BJP, which won 40 seats, and helped the saffron party form a coalition government in Haryana. However, their alliance collapsed ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

According to ABP Matrize exit poll prediction, Congress may win 55-62 seats while the BJP could win up to 24 seats. It said that INLD may win up to six seats while others are projected to win 2-8 seats.

Polling for all 90 constituencies in Haryana was held on Saturday, in which about 61 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm. The Congress has been exuding confidence about winning the elections as it claimed the BJP is facing anti-incumbency in the state.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Nadda

J&K, Haryana exit polls LIVE: BJP likely to bag 20-25 seats in Jammu-Kashmir, pollsters predict

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

Recognise your power on 'day of change': Vinesh urges Haryana voters

Ram Rahim Singh, Ram Rahim, Ram, Gurmeet

Haryana election 2024: Dera Sacha Sauda calls on followers to support BJP

Naveen Jindal

Haryana sidelights: MP rides horse, groom delays wedding to cast vote

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

Congress believes in plundering state through lying: Haryana CM Saini


However, earlier today, Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar dismissed the Opposition’s claims, while noting that the Congress is struggling with internal discord.

“There is a pall of gloom in the Congress’ camp. It's chaotic there,” he said. 

Former Congress Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda is the frontrunner for the CM post, but party leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala have also expressed their interest in the race. Meanwhile, the BJP has confirmed that incumbent CM Nayab Singh Saini will continue if the party wins.

Also Read

Vote, Voter, Voting

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: 49% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Haryana election

Haryana Assembly elections: Clashes reported in Nuh, Hisar districts. Video

Ashok Tanwar

Haryana elections: Turncoat Ashok Tanwar returns to Congress from BJP

Haryana elections: Jobs, infra key poll plank in cities bordering Delhi

Haryana elections: Jobs, infra key poll plank in cities bordering Delhi

paddy agriculture farmer farming msp

Paddy procurement at MSP underway in Haryana, over 46,000 MT procured

Topics : Haryana Government Haryana election BS Web Reports Indian National Congress Bharatiya Janata Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon