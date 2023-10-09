Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / EC to announce schedule for assembly polls in five states this noon

EC to announce schedule for assembly polls in five states this noon

The commission will announce the dates for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 8:43 AM IST
The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for holding assembly elections in five states at 12 noon on Monday.

The commission will announce the dates for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

The term of the Mizoram assembly ends on December 17. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year.

While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 8:43 AM IST

