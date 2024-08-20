Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Election Commission issues notification for first phase of polls in J&K

Election Commission issues notification for first phase of polls in J&K

The last date for making nominations for the first phase is August 27, while the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on August 28

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
In the first phase, 16 assembly segments in the valley that are in south Kashmir and eight in Jammu region will go to polls |
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 2:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued notification for the first phase of the three-phased assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in which 24 segments will go to polls on September 18.

With the issuance of the notification, the nomination process for the candidates has started.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The last date for making nominations for the first phase is August 27, while the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on August 28.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is August 30 and the date of poll, if necessitated, is September 18.

In the first phase, 16 assembly segments in the valley that are in south Kashmir and eight in Jammu region will go to polls.

The seats are Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, D H Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, and Pahalgam in the Kashmir valley.

Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal will go to polls in Jammu region.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kharge, Rahul to visit Jammu, Srinagar in preparation for Assembly polls

J-K elections: Omar Abdullah releases National Conference manifesto today

Will approach SC if Centre fails to restore J&K's statehood: Omar Abdullah

Terrorists open fire on patrol party in J&K, 1 CRPF inspector killed

News updates: Madhya Pradesh HC asks protesting doctors to return to work immediately

Topics :Jammu and KashmirAssembly pollsAssembly electionsElection Commission

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story