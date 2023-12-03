Election results may shape Modi govt's 2024-25 Budget with welfare schemes

State election results may provide a template to the Narendra Modi government for the national elections with freebies or social welfare schemes likely to become part of the interim Budget for 2024-25.

The rising GST and personal income tax collections may provide support to the Narendra Modi government to announce schemes or enhance the existing ones such as an increase in allocations to PM-Kisan Smman Nidhi, women, youth, and deprived sections-related schemes, tax cuts on petrol and diesel, an increase in funds to MNREGA, and further reduction in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices.

Despite a fall in tax collections from corporation tax, Central GST, union excise duty, and customs duty in October pre-devolution to the states, overall tax receipts rose around 14 per cent at Rs 18.3 trillion during April-October of the current financial year against Rs 16.1 trillion during the corresponding period of FY23. This was higher than the 10.44 per cent growth in tax collections projected in the union Budget for 2023-24.

In fact, the way the fiscal deficit was contained in the first half of the current financial year provides the government with a lever to announce pro-people schemes in the interim Budget.

The Centre has reined in its fiscal deficit at 4.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) during the first half of the current financial year. The Budget projected the deficit at 5.9 per cent of GDP for the entire 2023-24. The deficit stood much higher at 6.4 per cent of GDP in the first quarter but was checked effectively at 3.5 per cent in the second quarter.



Part of the reason was a higher deficit at Rs 4.5 trillion in the first quarter than Rs 2.5 trillion in the second quarter as well as less growth of GDP at current prices at eight per cent during April-June than 9.1 per cent during July-September of FY24. However, GDP growth at current prices in each quarter was less than the 10.5 per cent assumed in the Budget for 2023-24.

More recently, GST collection surged 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in November – the steepest for any month of this financial year -- to Rs 1.68 trillion. Of this, the central GST collection, after settlement from integrated GST, rose 14.4 per cent to Rs 68,297 crore in the month.

The Centre has already announced an extension of the free food grain scheme for over 800 million people for the next five years, which would hit the exchequer by Rs 11.80 trillion. However, the burden would be just an additional Rs 6,000 crore for the last quarter of the current financial year from the scheme which was to end by this month-end earlier.

However, economists cautioned authorities, both the Centre and the states, against reckless freebies.

For instance, India Ratings chief economist Devendra Pant said Indian public finances, both central and states, suffer from the rigidity of expenditure.

"Higher proportion of interest payments, salary, and pension payments in current expenditure/revenue makes expenditure reforms difficult. State Capex is strongly correlated to the revenue deficit position," he pointed out.

Pant said populous schemes exert pressure on the fiscal position of the states and union governments.

"Government’s current spending disproportionate to its current revenue is likely to have a negative impact on capex, increasing debt leading to constant pressure on their fiscal position," he warned.

The Centre's debt is projected to rise to 57.2 per cent of GDP in the current financial year from 57 per cent in the previous financial year. Government liabilities in each of these two years were more than that since 2009-10, barring Covid-hit years of 2020-21 and 2021-22 (over 60 per cent). The Centre's debt may come down this year compared to projections in the Budget, if it maintains the first half's trend of containing fiscal deficit in the second half of the year too.

The BJP has promised various programmes and schemes in the three states it won. For instance, it promised to increase income support under PM Kisan to Rs 12,000 per eligible farmer in Rajasthan. Similarly, it promised an LPG cylinder at Rs 500 in Chhattisgarh. Its victory in Madhya Pradesh despite around 20 years of incumbency is largely attributed to Ladli Behen Yojana, a women-oriented scheme. The repercussions of all these schemes and promises might be seen on the Central level too.

On the impact of the state poll results on the Central programmes and schemes, Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP national spokesperson who looks after economic affairs, said announcing new schemes is not a moot issue. It is the delivery of the schemes and Modi's guarantees which has caught the imagination of the people.

"The opposition did not have any roadmap for their promises. Schemes promised by them were false. We focussed on delivery. People knew that those were Modi's guarantees which would be fulfilled. People have recognised the difference between our and the opposition's promises," he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already launched Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, one of the objectives of which was to connect existing schemes with those who have not received its benefits despite eligibility.