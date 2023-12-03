Rahul Gandhi accepts defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accepted the party's defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan. He said that the "battle of ideology" will continue.

In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi said, "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - battle of ideology will continue."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He also thanked the people of Telangana for the Congress party's performance in the state.

"Thankful to the people of Telangana, we will definitely fulfil the promise of making 'Prajalu Telangana'," he said.





Also Read: We bow to Janta Janardhan: PM Modi on BJP's performance in state elections The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on its course to register its biggest-ever victory in Chhattisgarh, dethroning Bhupesh Baghel.

As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission, the party had won four seats and was leading in 52 of the 90 constituencies in the state. The Congress was ahead in 36 seats. If this trend translates into results, it will be the biggest victory for the BJP in the Assembly elections in the state since it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has won/led on 166 out of 230 seats. Congress was leading on 63 seats. In Rajasthan, the BJP was leading/won 115 out of 199 seats. Congress was leading on 69 seats.

The Congress, however, is likely to win Telangana from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the upset in the southern state giving the grand old party at least something to celebrate and the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led BRS outfit, hoping for a hat-trick, food for thought and introspection.

Another senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, in a post on social media platform X, "Exactly 20 years ago, the Indian National Congress had lost the state elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while winning only Delhi. But within a few months, the party bounced back and went on to emerge as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha polls and formed the government at the Centre."

"It is with hope, confidence and a firm sense of resolve and resilience that the Indian National Congress prepares for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA!" Ramesh said.