Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Rahul Gandhi accepts defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh

Rahul Gandhi accepts defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh

Assembly election results: Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Telangana for the Congress party's performance in the state

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accepted the party's defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan. He said that the "battle of ideology" will continue.

In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi said, "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - battle of ideology will continue."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


He also thanked the people of Telangana for the Congress party's performance in the state.

"Thankful to the people of Telangana, we will definitely fulfil the promise of making 'Prajalu Telangana'," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on its course to register its biggest-ever victory in Chhattisgarh, dethroning Bhupesh Baghel.

Also Read: We bow to Janta Janardhan: PM Modi on BJP's performance in state elections

As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission, the party had won four seats and was leading in 52 of the 90 constituencies in the state. The Congress was ahead in 36 seats. If this trend translates into results, it will be the biggest victory for the BJP in the Assembly elections in the state since it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has won/led on 166 out of 230 seats. Congress was leading on 63 seats. In Rajasthan, the BJP was leading/won 115 out of 199 seats. Congress was leading on 69 seats.

The Congress, however, is likely to win Telangana from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the upset in the southern state giving the grand old party at least something to celebrate and the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led BRS outfit, hoping for a hat-trick, food for thought and introspection.

Another senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, in a post on social media platform X, "Exactly 20 years ago, the Indian National Congress had lost the state elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while winning only Delhi. But within a few months, the party bounced back and went on to emerge as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha polls and formed the government at the Centre."

"It is with hope, confidence and a firm sense of resolve and resilience that the Indian National Congress prepares for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA!" Ramesh said.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

State Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rally in Telangana today

'Madhya Pradesh is epicentre of corruption': Rahul Gandhi ahead of polls

Telangana poll results: Meet Revanth Reddy, a politician on 'merit quota'

BRS poor show linked to anti-incumbency and shifting of voter sentiments

Abusing Sanatan Dharma is reason behind Congress' defeat: Political analyst

Modi is in the mind of MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh: Pragya Singh Thakur

Counting of votes for Mizoram Assembly polls on Monday, security tightened

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiAssembly pollsAssembly electionsMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsRajasthan AssemblyTelangana AssemblyChhattisgarh AssemblyBS Web ReportsElection news

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story