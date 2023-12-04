Increased women representation in 2023 state polls, 46% MLAs retain seats

More women were elected to Madhya Pradesh (MP), Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram assemblies on Monday than in 2018 after the election results were declared in the four states.

While 46 per cent of legislators retained their seats in those four states and Rajasthan, of the 57 legislators, who switched sides, only 21 emerged victorious.



Here is what the data says about the key elections.



Of the 572 sitting MLAs re-contesting polls in five states, just 46 per cent retained their seats. Re-contesting candidates comprised less than a tenth of all candidates in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

