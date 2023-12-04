Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Model code of conduct in five states lifted, says Election Commission

Model code of conduct in five states lifted, says Election Commission

The code came into force on October 9 when the poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The provisions of the Model Code of Conduct which were enforced in the five states that went to assembly polls have been lifted, the Election Commission said on Monday.

In a letter addressed to the Cabinet Secretary and the chief secretaries of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana, the poll panel said since the results in all the five states as well as for the Tapi assembly bypoll in Nagaland have been announced, "the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The code came into force on October 9 when the poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission.

The model code is an agreement reached between the poll panel and political parties to ensure a level playing field for all candidates during elections.

Also Read

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Assembly election exit polls: Understanding history, relevance, and more

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Exit polls 2023: What do they predict for Assembly elections in 5 states?

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Politics Wrap: Dissonance in Opposition Bloc, BJP mulls CM candidates

Key overhang removed, focus to shift on earnings, liquidity: Brokerages

BJP election victories fire up market, 'boost' investor sentiment

As MPs, Union ministers win Assembly elections, how likely are by-polls?

Don't vent frustration of poll defeat inside Parliament: PM Modi to Oppn

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaModel Code of ConductState assembly polls

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story