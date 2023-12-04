Model code of conduct in five states lifted, says Election Commission

The provisions of the Model Code of Conduct which were enforced in the five states that went to assembly polls have been lifted, the Election Commission said on Monday.

In a letter addressed to the Cabinet Secretary and the chief secretaries of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana, the poll panel said since the results in all the five states as well as for the Tapi assembly bypoll in Nagaland have been announced, "the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect".

The code came into force on October 9 when the poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission.

The model code is an agreement reached between the poll panel and political parties to ensure a level playing field for all candidates during elections.