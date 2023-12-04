BJP election victories fire up market, 'boost' investor sentiment

Stocks are fired up after the BJP's election victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Brokerages believe the BJP’s victories have reduced political risks for the domestic markets going into 2024. Nifty is trading at fresh highs, while the Sensex surpassed its previous high of 67,927 on September 15. The Nifty Bank index too came close to surpassing its previous record high of 46,370 hit in July. The gauge for performance of the banking stocks is up over 2 per cent at 45,728.

"BJP's win in the three state elections is much better than what exit polls suggested and reinforces the consensus expectations of a [Narendra] Modi win in the 2024 national elections with a greater likelihood of 300+seats for the BJP. This boost to the investor sentiment should augur well for domestic cyclical sectors viz. banks, industrial, power, property and mid caps," said a note by Jefferies.



The Nifty Realty and Nifty Energy indices were up over 2 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index was underperforming with gains of about a per cent.

“While state elections have shown no correlation with Lok Sabha elections in the past [the BJP had lost these three states in December 2018 but won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a better majority than 2014], it nonetheless removes a key overhang of political uncertainty for the markets for the next five months,” said a note by Motilal Oswal.

"Equity markets were justifiably anxious about the outcome of state polls and what it portends for the 2024 general elections. With the outcome overwhelmingly in favor of the incumbent BJP, the confidence of the market in the current dispensation and political continuity post 2024 Lok Sabha elections will get a boost. This augurs well for macro and policy momentum for India, which, at the moment, is seeing the highest growth among major economies (both GDP as well as corporate earnings),” it said.



The Nifty rose 5 per cent in November – its biggest monthly rise in 13 months – but it underperformed most global peers. The MSCI All-Country World index soared 9 per cent in what was its best month in three years.

The Indian National Congress (INC, or the Congress), the BJP’s main opposition, was expected to give a tough fight in four state elections. It won the south state of Telangana and was trounced in three states in the north.

“A Congress sweep of the state elections would have led markets to reassess their probability of the BJP returning to power in the 2024 general elections with a strong majority. It would have strengthened INC’s leadership position within the fractious anti-BJP opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A. Instead, the INC’s poor performance is likely to make for more differences within the opposition camp,” said a note by Nomura.



I.N.D.I.A., an opposition alliance comprising the Congress and 27 other parties, has said it will jointly fight the BJP in the general elections in May 2024.

“The strong performance of the BJP should somewhat allay market concerns around political risks into the general elections. It indicates that there is broad political support for the BJP and PM Modi, and reaffirms the early opinion polls for the general elections that have so far predicted a clean sweep for the BJP,” said the Nomura note.

After its latest gain, the Nifty is up 13 per cent on a year-to-date basis. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 are up nearly 40 per cent and 50 per cent.



While the state election results mitigate the political risks, the sharp gains logged this year are expected to cap sharp upside from current levels.

“These election results are certainly a cut above market expectations. And markets, to that extent, shall cheer the outcome in the near term. That said, eventually, fundamentals — earnings, liquidity and interest rates — shall have an upper hand in shaping the market outlook over the medium term,” said a note by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The Nifty currently trades at 25 times its FY23 earnings. Analysts expect Nifty earnings to grow about 20 per cent in FY24. On FY24 estimated earnings, the Nifty still trades at lofty 21 times.