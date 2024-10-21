INDIA bloc struggling to finalise seat sharing agreement for upcoming polls

A consensus has eluded the INDIA bloc parties in reaching a seat-sharing agreement for contesting the Assembly elections in Jharkhand and the bypolls in some states, especially Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, the Congress indicated that it could opt out of contesting for bypolls on the nine Assembly seats in UP that are scheduled for voting on November 13. The Samajwadi Party, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, has announced candidates on seven seats, and the Congress is unhappy at the former’s offer that it should contest only two seats.

In the 2022 Assembly polls, the SP had won four of the nine seats, and its then ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, won one seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance had won four. The SP has left the Ghaziabad and Khair Assembly seats for the Congress. The Congress and SP had an alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, under which the former contested 17 seats.