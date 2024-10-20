Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Punjab Assembly elections: AAP names candidates for all four seats

The AAP has fielded Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, who joined the party after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in August, from Gidderbaha

The bypolls to the four assembly seats were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
The AAP on Sunday released a list of candidates for the November 13 bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab.

The party shared the list on X.

The bypolls to the four assembly seats were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The AAP has fielded Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, who joined the party after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in August, from Gidderbaha.

Once considered close to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Dhillon (57) had unsuccessfully contested elections from Gidderbaha seat on the party's tickets in 2017 and 2022 and served as chairman of Muktsar district planning board.

Gidderbaha seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana early this year.

The AAP has named Ishank Chabbewal, a doctor and the son of AAP Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, as its candidate from Chabbewal (SC) segment.

The Chabbewal bypoll was necessitated after Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who was a Congress MLA but later joined the AAP, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur.

Harinder Singh Dhaliwal is the party candidate from Barnala seat.

Dhaliwal, 35, is a close friend of Sangrur MP and former Barnala MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and has been associated with the AAP since 2012.

Barnala assembly seat fell vacant after Hayer was elected to the Lok Sabha. Hayer had won the seat in 2017 and 2022.

AAP in-charge of Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency Gurdeep Singh Randhawa is the party's pick for the seat.

Randhawa had contested the 2022 polls from Dera Baba Nanak but was defeated by the Congress' Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Dera Baba Nanak seat fell vacant after Randhawa was elected to the Lok Sabha from Gurdaspur.

The counting of votes for the bypolls will be done on November 23.


Topics :AAPPunjab

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

