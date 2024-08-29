J&K Assembly elections 2024: ECI releases notification for Phase 2 polling

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday that candidates could begin submitting their nomination papers for the second phase of the assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This phase is scheduled to commence in the third week of September, with 26 constituencies set to go to the polls on September 25.

Nominations must be submitted by September 5, with scrutiny of the papers scheduled for September 6. The last day for candidates to withdraw their nominations is September 9. Voting will take place on September 25, between 7 am and 6 pm.

The constituencies included in the second phase of J&K Assembly elections include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar (ST).

Coalition and current election dynamics

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25 seats. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference received 15 seats, and the Congress won 12 seats. The PDP and BJP then formed a coalition government led by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, which lasted until 2018, when the BJP withdrew its support after Mehbooba Mufti took over following Sayeed’s death.



In the Lok Sabha elections conducted earlier this year, the BJP secured both seats in Jammu, once again showcasing its significant backing in the area. The National Conference also managed to win two seats. The vote counting is scheduled for October 4.

J&K Assembly polls: BJP star campaigners



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the election campaign, accompanied by prominent leaders such as Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and JP Nadda, among others. Earlier, the party announced its second list, naming a single candidate for the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir.