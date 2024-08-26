'BJP delivers on its promises': Haryana CM Saini takes dig at Congress

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The BJP is eyeing a third consecutive term in the Haryana Assembly, polls for which are scheduled on October 1

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Naya
The results of Haryana elections will be declared on October 4. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 3:43 PM IST
The BJP delivers on its promises, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday as he asserted that the saffron party-led state government took several public welfare decisions during its 10-year tenure.

Unlike the Congress, which failed to fulfil the promises it made when in power, the BJP fulfilled its promises, he said.

The BJP is eyeing a third consecutive term in the Haryana Assembly, polls for which are scheduled on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the party's state election office in Rohtak, Chief Minister Saini said the people of Haryana had made up their minds to bring the BJP back.

Claiming that the BJP government undertook equitable development, Saini alleged that youngsters had lost faith during the Congress regime due to the favouritism that existed in providing jobs.

More than 1.50 lakh people were provided with government jobs during the past 10 years. Some recruitment was ongoing but their result would be declared after the elections due to the Model Code of Conduct being in place for the elections, the chief minister said.

People from poor families have got jobs as the government made recruitment on merit, he asserted.

Saini also referred to a recent government decision that would allow beneficiary families to receive LPG cylinders for Rs 500 under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The opposition is feeling jittery due to this, he said. "I want to tell them that it is not an announcement but our government has implemented it."

The BJP implemented what it had promised, Saini said.

When the Congress was in power, it had dangled the "lollipop" of 100-square yard plots for the poor. But the beneficiaries neither got any papers nor possession of these plots. They ran from pillar to post and it was the BJP government that handed over land possession and documents to them, he added.

"We also came out with a scheme that even those poor people who did not get a plot of land should register. Shortly after the scheme was announced, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. Otherwise, 50,000 to 60,000 beneficiaries would have been given plots," the chief minister said.

After October 4, all those who did not get land parcels but registered will be given plots by a BJP government, Saini said as he claimed that his party would return to power.

He also claimed that the state's BJP government took several steps for farmers' welfare, pointing to the recent Cabinet decision to compensate farmers affected by scant rainfall at Rs 2,000 per acre as a bonus.

He also highlighted that his government was purchasing 14 crops at the minimum support price (MSP) and recently decided to extend MSP procurement to all remaining crops.

This government is working for all sections, Saini said.

The opposition tries to mislead, people should be wary of their falsehood, he said.

Saini also told the party workers to visit every household and tell the people about the work that the BJP government had done for various sections during its tenure.


Topics :Haryana electionHaryana GovernmentBJPCongress

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

