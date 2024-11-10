Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jharkhand elections: PM Modi takes part in 3-km roadshow in Ranchi

The Prime Minister, seated atop a saffron-coloured open vehicle adorned with flowers and his cutouts, waved at the crowd, which chanted slogans like "Modi Zindabad.''

(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took part in a 3 km roadshow in Ranchi, the capital of poll-bound Jharkhand, with thousands of people lining both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of their leader.

The Prime Minister, seated atop a saffron-coloured open vehicle adorned with flowers and his cutouts, waved at the crowd, which chanted slogans like "Modi Zindabad."  This was the second roadshow by the PM here, the earlier being on May 3.

The roadshow began at OTC Ground, amid tight security and heavy police deployment, and is set to culminate at New Market Chowk.

Before the roadshow, the Prime Minister addressed two rallies one in Bokaro and another in Gumla where he promised all-round development for the state.

From children to adults, people expressed their excitement by capturing moments of the roadshow on their mobile phones.

In view of the roadshow, prohibitory orders were enforced in Ranchi from 6 am to 11 pm. Additionally, the entry of all small and large goods vehicles was restricted in the state capital between 2 pm and 8 pm.

The district administration also declared a "no-flying zone" within a 200-metre radius of the stretch between Birsa Munda Airport and Sahjanand Chowk. Drones, paragliding, and hot air balloons have been banned in this area for the duration of the event.

Polling for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 13 and November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23.

Topics :Narendra ModiJharkhand

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

