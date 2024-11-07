Eyeing Assembly polls next year, Cong to start 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' on Friday

The Congress' month-long 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' will kick off from Rajghat on Friday as it plans to put pressure on the AAP government on various issues to regain its lost ground in the city ahead of the assembly polls due early next year.

Senior Congress leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and K C Venugopal, will attend this yatra.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said they have invited Kharge, Gandhi and Venugopal while the party's other leaders will also participate in this yatra from time to time and extend their support.

On the lines of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress workers and leader would interact with the people of the city during the 'Delhi Nyay Yatra and learn about the problems they have been facing in the past 10 years.

The march will start on November 8 from Rajghat, pass through all 70 Assembly segments and conclude in Timarpur on December 4.

It would be held in four phases. The first phase would cover 16 assembly segments starting from Chandni Chowk and the second phase from November 15 to 20 would cover 18 seats.

As many as 16 Assembly segments would be covered in the third phase from November 22 to 27 and 20 seats in the fourth from November 29 to December 4.

Around 250-300 Congress workers will participate in the yatra in each segment with night halts at Ambedkar Bhawan, Karol Bagh-1, Dilshad Garden-2, Kalkaji and Rajouri Garden. Senior party leaders from other states will also join the yatra.

Gandhi launched the over 4,000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar on September 7, 2022. It went on for 145 days, covering 12 states and two Union territories and culminated on January 30, 2023.

The Congress also organised a Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra between January and March this year.