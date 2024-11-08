'AAP breath of fresh air in politics': Kejriwal sounds poll bugle in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sounded the poll bugle in the national capital, urging his party workers to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a video message to AAP workers, Kejriwal emphasised that every “conspiracy” by the BJP must be strongly opposed, describing AAP’s presence as a breath of fresh air in Indian politics.

“You come from every corner of the country and fight to make the common man win,” he said, launching the party campaign titled ‘Phir Layenge Kejriwal’ (We Will Bring Back Kejriwal). The AAP chief had resigned in September after being released from Tihar jail on bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Handing over the reins to chief minister Atishi, Kejriwal had vowed to return to the position only if the people re-elect him, referring to this as a “certificate of honesty”.

“Delhi Assembly elections will be held in the next few months. They will do everything to defeat us in the Assembly elections. They will use all their power. However, we must ensure they don’t win. The Aam Aadmi Party is a breath of fresh air in the country’s politics, and we need to take it forward. We must ensure that all the work being done in Delhi continues,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP has launched its campaign website ‘Phir Layenge Kejriwal’ and a toll-free number to organise large-scale membership drives ahead of the polls. The party aims to enrol about 100,000 office bearers by November 20 while focusing on election campaign preparations.

The term of the current Delhi Assembly ends in February. The AAP, which has been in power for 10 years, hopes to score a hat-trick in the Assembly elections, while the BJP and the Congress will aim for a return to power.