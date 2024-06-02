Assembly election result LIVE: BJP crosses halfway mark in Arunachal Pradesh in early trends
From the results of the state assembly elections of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi CM Kejriwal's ending interim bail, catch all the latest news from around the world here
Counting of votes for the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections has begun at 6 AM today. The elections, which took place on April 19, 2024, will see their results starting to be counted from 6 am, with election authorities aiming to complete the process and announce the results for the 32 Assembly constituencies by 2 pm. For Sikkim, the election officials aim to complete the counting process and announce the results for the 32 Assembly constituencies by 2 pm. To secure a majority and form the government in Sikkim, a party needs at least 17 seats. In the 2019 elections, SKM managed to win exactly 17 seats and Prem Singh Tamang became the Chief Minister.
For Arunachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP has already secured 10 seats uncontested in the 60-member Arunachal state assembly. In the elections held in 2019, BJP had won 41 seats. According to Axis My India exit polls, BJP is likely to win 44-51 seats, Congress can win 1-4 seats, and NPP and others are likely to secure 2-6 seats.
Three poll survey agencies - India TV, News 24-Today's Chanakya, and India Today - on Saturday predicted more than 400 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, 400 seats is the target the BJP leaders had set for themselves during their election campaign. If these predictions were to realise, PM Narendra Modi will become the prime minister of the country for a third time. So far in the Indian history, Jawaharlal Nehru is the only prime minister to have been elected to the office three times in row.
Citing the exceptional circumstances of the ongoing general elections, the supreme court had granted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal a 21-day interim bail on May 10, which concludes today, June 2.
8:46 AM
BJP takes decisive lead of 33 seats in Arunachal, NPEP leads on 8 seats: EC data
8:28 AM
Opposition does not have a face like PM Modi, will win all 25 seats in Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma
Talking about the favourable exit polls for BJP, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said "They (opposition) don't have someone like this (PM face). AAP and Congress contesting together in Delhi, but what happened in Punjab and Haryana? They are contesting against each other there. In 2014 and 2019, we won all 25 seats (in Rajasthan) and we will win all 25 seats in 2024 as well..."
8:15 AM
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election result: BJP leads on 13 seats, NPP on 2, says EC data
The BJP is leading on 13 seats; National People's Party is leading on 2 seats, People's Party of Arunachal on 2 seats, according to ECI data. The majority mark in the State Assembly is 31 out of 60 Assembly seats.
The BJP has already won 10 seats unopposed.
8:13 AM
Sikkim Assembly poll results: Ruling SKM takes decisive lead on 24 seats
Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) crosses the halfway mark; leading on 24 seats. The majority mark in the Sikkim Assembly is 17 out of 32 Assembly seats.
7:56 AM
Assembly election result LIVE: BJP takes early lead in Arunachal, SKM going strong in Sikkim
BJP takes early lead in Arunachal, SKM going strong in Sikkim. BJP has taken a considerable lead in Arunachal Pradesh with 17 leads, whereas, SKM in Sikkim is leading on 24 seats in an assembly of 32 seats.
7:25 AM
Sikkim Assembly election results 2024: Counting of votes underway
7:21 AM
China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft makes historic landing on far side of moon
China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft successfully landed on the far side of the moon, boosting the nation’s efforts to compete with the US in a race to send people back to the lunar surface for the first time in more than half a century, Bloomberg reported.
7:20 AM
Sikkim Assembly poll results: SKM leads on 5 seats; BJP, SDF on 1 each
SKM is leading on 5 seats with BJP, SDF leading on 1 seat each, India Today reports. With a toal strength of 32, the majority mark lies at 17 in Sikkim.
6:59 AM
Sikkim Assembly poll results: SKM leads on 4 seats; BJP, SDF on 1 each
SKM has taken a lead on 4 seats in the Sikkim Assembly election results with BJP and SDF leading on 1 seat each. With a toal strength of 32, the majority mark lies at 17 in Sikkim.
6:56 AM
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly poll results: BJP leads in seven seats, with ten already in its pocket
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly poll results: BJP takes a lead in seven seats, with ten already in its pocket, according to India Today. NPP is leading on one seat. Withaa total of 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, the majority mark lies at 31 seats.
6:52 AM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 21-day interim bail ends today
6:50 AM
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election result: BJP leads on 10 seats uncontested
6:49 AM
Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim election results: Counting of votes underway
