NDA-BJP candidates winning bypolls proof of people's faith in PM Modi: Yogi

The BJP and its ally RLD are leading in six of the nine seats where bypolls were held on November 20 this week. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 4:41 PM IST
With the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypoll trends and results coming in favour of NDA-BJP candidates, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said these are proof of people's unwavering faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP and its ally RLD are leading in six of the nine seats where bypolls were held on November 20 this week. The votes are being counted on Saturday.

"The victory of the BJP-NDA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections is a proof of people's unwavering faith in the successful leadership and guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

"This victory is the result of security, good governance and public welfare policies of the double engine government and the tireless hard work of dedicated workers," Adityanath added, expressing gratitude to the people of the state.

"Hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates! If we are divided we will be cut. If we stay united we will be safe," he said.

Among the nine seats, the BJP is leading in Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan seats, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Meerapur and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Karhal.

The Samajwadi Party's Naseem Solanki has won the Sisamau seat in Kanpur by defeating the BJP's 8,564 votes, the Election Commission said.

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

