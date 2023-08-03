Over 4 mn voters increased in MP; final roll to be released on Oct 4

The number of voters in Madhya Pradesh has increased for the upcoming assembly polls which are slated later this year in comparison to that of the last assembly polls.

According to Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan, over 4 million voters have increased so far in comparison to the 2018 state assembly elections. During the last assembly polls, the total number of voters was around 50.4 million which has now increased to 544,52,522 voters in the state so far. Though the final electoral roll is yet to be released.

Of these voters, there are 2,81,26,191 male voters while 26,249,578 female voters. There are 1,326 third gender voters, 73,142 male service voters and 2,285 female service voters. Also among these voters, there are 4,77,657 specially-abled and 98 NRI voters included in the list.

Rajan said that a special campaign will be launched on August 12, 13, 19 and 20 under which the Block Level Officers (BLO) would visit door-to-door to contact voters and their queries would be resolved. The final electoral roll would be released on October 4.

Youths who will become 18 years old by October 1 will be able to get their names into the list, he added.

Apart from this, there are a total of 64,523 polling stations in the state for the upcoming assembly polls, he said, adding that elderly voters above 80 years of age and specially-abled voters with over 40 percent disability will get the facility to franchise from home.