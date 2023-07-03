Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Asaduddin Owaisi highlights fissures within the ranks of Congress in Jaipur

Asaduddin Owaisi highlights fissures within the ranks of Congress in Jaipur

Revealing secretive talks between some Congress leaders and the AIMIM, Owaisi said, They had a discussion with us too. I asked them to wait for now. We will tell you when it is the right time

ANI
"Congress is talking big. Don't you think I cannot see what is happening in your party? How many people are ready to jump your party? How many people are waiting for the opportunity," Owaisi said.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 7:19 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a run-up to coming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted the fissures within the ranks of the Congress and said that he is aware of how many Congress leaders are waiting for the opportunity to jump ship on Sunday.

"Congress is talking big. Don't you think I cannot see what is happening in your party? How many people are ready to jump your party? How many people are waiting for the opportunity," Owaisi said.

Revealing secretive talks between some Congress leaders and the AIMIM, Owaisi said, "They had a discussion with us too. I asked them to wait for now. We will tell you when it is the right time," the AIMIM chief said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition meeting held at Patna, Owaisi said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar brought Praful Patel with him to the big meeting. However, Owaisi pointed out that Patel joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday as he was present at Ajit Pawar's oath-taking ceremony on Sunday.

"Opposition meeting was held in Patna and Praful Patel, whom Sharad Pawar had brought with him to the meeting, went on and joined hands with the BJP today," he said.

In an attack aimed at Congress, Owaisi said, "Congress distributes certificates of secularism. Congress should peep into their own neck and see how they have cheated."

"Today every opposition party leader is crying in the media that the BJP broke the NCP. If it is wrong when 40 MLAs left today, how is it right if you bought our four MLAs in Bihar?" he questioned.

Also Read

Asaduddin Owaisi registered as voter in 2 places against EC rules: Congress

Rajasthan polls: AIMIM chief Owaisi to hold public meeting in Jaipur today

AIMIM President Owaisi alleges attack on Delhi residence by miscreants

Perfect example of Yogi's big failure on law and order: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hope Cong fulfills its poll promises made to people of Karnataka: Owaisi

AAP plans to contest all 60 seats, 2 LS constituencies in Arunachal in 2024

Rajasthan polls: AIMIM chief Owaisi to hold public meeting in Jaipur today

Rahul Gandhi to sound poll bugle in Telangana for upcoming elections today

Govt authorises sale of 27th tranche of electoral bonds from Monday

Govt approves issuance of 27th tranche of electoral bonds, sale from July 3

Topics :Asaduddin OwaisiRajasthan governmentCongressAssembly elections

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 7:19 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story