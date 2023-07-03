Asaduddin Owaisi highlights fissures within the ranks of Congress in Jaipur

In a run-up to coming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted the fissures within the ranks of the Congress and said that he is aware of how many Congress leaders are waiting for the opportunity to jump ship on Sunday.

"Congress is talking big. Don't you think I cannot see what is happening in your party? How many people are ready to jump your party? How many people are waiting for the opportunity," Owaisi said.

Revealing secretive talks between some Congress leaders and the AIMIM, Owaisi said, "They had a discussion with us too. I asked them to wait for now. We will tell you when it is the right time," the AIMIM chief said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition meeting held at Patna, Owaisi said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar brought Praful Patel with him to the big meeting. However, Owaisi pointed out that Patel joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday as he was present at Ajit Pawar's oath-taking ceremony on Sunday.

"Opposition meeting was held in Patna and Praful Patel, whom Sharad Pawar had brought with him to the meeting, went on and joined hands with the BJP today," he said.

In an attack aimed at Congress, Owaisi said, "Congress distributes certificates of secularism. Congress should peep into their own neck and see how they have cheated."

"Today every opposition party leader is crying in the media that the BJP broke the NCP. If it is wrong when 40 MLAs left today, how is it right if you bought our four MLAs in Bihar?" he questioned.