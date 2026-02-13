Preserve SIR records for 5 years: CEC Gyanesh Kumar to Bengal officials

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday directed that all records related to the SIR of electoral rolls be preserved for five years and warned of strict disciplinary action against officials found responsible for errors or deliberate lapses, an official said.

At a meeting held virtually with district magistrates (DMs), electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) of Bengal, Kumar said decisions taken during the SIR process would remain stored in the commission's database for many years.

"These records will not remain for one or two years, but for several years. If any foreign national's name is found in the voter list in future, the officer concerned will face action," Kumar was quoted as saying.

In a stern message to the district election officers (DEOs), he cautioned that the poll panel would be empowered to initiate action even years later. "Do not assume you can escape. Even after two years, the commission can proceed against you," an official said quoting Kumar. Sources said this is the first time a five-year preservation directive has been issued in connection with the SIR exercise. The CEC also allegedly pulled up officials over the uploading of questionable documents, including newspaper clippings, blank pages and unclear images, which were shown to DMs and central observers during a presentation. "How were such documents uploaded? Who verified them?" the CEC allegedly asked, expressing concern over scrutiny.

DMs have been directed to personally ensure that only documents approved by the Election Commission and the Supreme Court are considered by EROs and AEROs and to complete verification by 5 pm on February 16. The IT team has been asked to check whether any unacceptable documents remain in the system after the deadline. If any such document is found, the DM concerned will be held personally responsible, sources said. Observers have been told to report irregularities by EROs, AEROs and DEOs for appropriate action. Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has been directed to flag instances where unacceptable or unclear documents were verified, they said.