Elections 2025: Big wins for BJP, allies across board, opposition decimated

Here's a look at all that went down this year:

AAP’s leadership suffered a setback, with its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal losing the New Delhi seat to the BJP’s Parvesh Verma by over 4,000 votes. The Indian National Congress (INC) again drew a blank, continuing a streak from 2015.

After the Bihar elections, the poll body commenced the same exercise in 12 other states and Union Territories, calling its Bihar rollout a "success".

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] and the BJP partnership delivered one of the strongest mandates in the state’s recent history. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, while the JD(U) retained leadership of the government. Kumar returned for a tenth term, continuing his record as one of India’s longest-serving CMs.

The Opposition, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), won only 35 seats, marking a steep decline in its legislative strength.

Bypolls

Apart from these high-stakes Assembly contests, bypolls were conducted across several states, including Punjab, Odisha, Telangana, etc.

Tarn Taran (Punjab): AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu won the byelection for the Tarn Taran Assembly constituency by 12,091 votes.

Jubilee Hills (Telangana): Congress captured this key urban seat, with its candidate V Naveen Yadav winning by 24,729 votes.

Budgam (Jammu & Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (JKPDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi won the seat by a margin of 4,478 votes.

Nuapada (Odisha): BJP candidate Jay Dholakia won the Nuapada Assembly bypoll in Odisha, defeating Congress’s Ghasiram Majhi by 83,748 votes.

Setting the stage for 2026

The outcomes of 2025 have created the backdrop for a politically intense 2026, when Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Puducherry and Assam go to the polls. Apart from Assam, all these states and UTs are currently going through the electoral revision exercise. A separate provision of the Citizenship Act (section 6A) is applicable to Assam.