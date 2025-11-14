Bypolls: Double defeat for NC in J-K, Congress wins in Rajasthan

Ruling parties on Friday lost four of the eight seats where Assembly bypolls were held on November 11 with the Congress bagging one seat in BJP-ruled Rajasthan and the PDP handing the National Conference its first ever defeat in its stronghold of Budgam in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

The BJP won the Nagrota seat in J&K and Mizoram’s main Opposition party, Mizo National Front (MNF), retained the Dampa Assembly seat.

Bypolls were also held in Anta (Rajasthan), Ghatshila (Jharkhand), Jubilee Hills (Telangana), Tarn Taran (Punjab) and Nuapada (Odisha).

The Congress and the BJP won one more seat each while the AAP and the JMM also bagged one seat each.

In Odisha’s Nuapada, BJP's Jay Dholakia beat Ghasi Ram Majhi of the Congress by 83,748 votes. Jay is the son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, whose death necessitated the bypoll. In Nagrota, BJP’s Devyani Rana defeated Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party candidate Harsh Dev Singh by 24,647 votes. NC candidate Shamim Begum, who got 10872 votes, lost her deposit. Rana is the daughter of former MLA Devender Singh Rana, whose death necessitated the bypoll. Opposition PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir won the Budgam bypoll in J&K, defeating ruling NC candidate Aga Syed Mehmood by 4,478 votes. The bypoll in Budgam was necessitated after CM Omar Abdullah vacated the seat in the elections last year. This is the first time that the NC has lost in its bastion of Budgam.

In Anta, Pramod Jain Bhaya defeating his nearest rival and BJP nominee Morpal Suman by 15,612 votes. The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case. V Naveen Yadav of the Congress won the Jubilee Hills seat defeating his nearest BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by 24,729 votes. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June. The ruling AAP retained the Tarn Taran seat in Punjab with its candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu defeating SAD nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa by a margin of 12,091 votes.