State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

TPCC President Revanth Reddy posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the schedule of election rallies. He said, that the party will organise rallies in Nakrekal, Tungathurthi, Alair and Kamareddy assembly constituencies.

Attacking the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) govt under Chief Minister K Chandrashrekhar Rao, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Natinoal President, J P Nadda said, if the BJP wins the Telangana elections, it will change the landscape and the destiny of Telangana. Nadda accused BRS of nepotism and said, under KCR, it's only his kith and kin that prosper and not Telangana. The BJP's fight is against all such parties that promote 'Parivarvaad'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed their final rallies on Thursday in Rajasthan with Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta closing campaign for the state at 6 pm. Rajasthan 200-seat Assembly will go into polls tomorrow, Saturday, November 25.

Telangana is set to cast its votes on November 30. The voting for 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, and 70 out of 90 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh was held on November 17. The polling in Madhya Pradesh concluded at 6 pm, while in Chhattisgarh, it concluded at 5 pm. The counting of votes for all five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram - will take place on December 3.