Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Top Congress brass reviews poll defeats in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Top Congress brass reviews poll defeats in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Mallikarjun Kharge had convened the review meeting at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi where former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders were also present

Rahul Gandhi with Congress chief Kharge. (PTI File)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 8:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Five days after the Congress lost Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the party's top leadership on Friday held separate meetings to asses the reasons for its humiliating defeats in the two states at the hands of the BJP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened the review meeting at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi where former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders were also present.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Today, a meeting to review the election results of Chhattisgarh was held at the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Senior Congress leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun kharge and Rahul Gandhi were present in this meeting," the party said while sharing pictures of the review meeting on the election results of Chhattisgarh.

Later, AICC general secretary in-charge for Chhattisgarh Kumari Selja said they are dejected but not demoralised and would together contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and win. She said the party has not lost its vote share in the last five years and added it would carry out a detailed analysis on the poll results in the state.

"Today a review meeting related to the election results of Chhattisgarh was held, where everyone expressed their views. We lost the Chhattisgarh elections, but our vote percentage has not reduced. We have gained the trust of the public," she said.

"We are disappointed, but not in despair. In the coming times, we will fight the Lok Sabha elections together," she said.

Among the party leaders who attended the Chhattisgarh review meet were AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Congress screening committee head and observer Ajay Maken, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, his former deputy CM T S Singh Deo and former ministers Tamradhwaj Sahu and PCC president Deepak Baij and other senior leaders.

In the Madhya Pradesh review meeting, AICC general secretary in-charge Randeep Surjewala, PCC president Kamal Nath, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and AICC screening committee head Jitendra Singh were present among other state leaders.

Also Read

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Assembly election exit polls: Understanding history, relevance, and more

Exit polls 2023: What do they predict for Assembly elections in 5 states?

'Madhya Pradesh is epicentre of corruption': Rahul Gandhi ahead of polls

BJP appoints central observers for 3 states to pick new chief ministers

BJP likely to appoint central observers in 3 states to pick chief ministers

PM Modi cites 'team spirit' as reason for BJP's triumphs across states

PM Modi cites poll data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM, Bhatti Vikramarka as Dy CM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian National Congressmallikarjun khargeState assembly polls

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story