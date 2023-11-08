Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / UP court grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son in poll code violation cases

UP court grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son in poll code violation cases

Umar Ansari got bail after submitting bonds of total Rs 90,000 in these cases

Press Trust of India Mau (UP)
Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A court here on Wednesday granted bail to Umar Ansari, the son of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in three cases of model code of conduct violation during assembly polls in 2022.

"We already secured anticipatory bail from the high court in these cases almost two months ago. We presented the HC bail order before the MP-MLA court of judge Shweta Chaudhary after which the court granted bail," said Umar Ansari's advocate Daroga Singh.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Umar Ansari got bail after submitting bonds of total Rs 90,000 in these cases.

Singh said that three cases of violating the model code of conduct were lodged against Umar Ansari for making hate speech, blocking roads and taking out a political rally without permission.

According to police, Umar Ansari was absconding in these cases and the local court had also issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Umar Ansari is younger to Abbas Ansari, Mukhtar Ansari's other son who is also in jail in various cases. Abbas Ansari won from Mau Sadar seat in 2022 assembly elections on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket.

Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Banda district Jail.

Also Read

SC grants anticipatory bail to Umar Ansari in evacuee property case

Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in 2009 murder case but will remain in jail

Allahabad HC bans media interaction with Mukhtar Ansari, tightens security

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in Awadhesh Rai murder case

I-T dept attaches 2nd property in benami assets case against Mukhtar Ansari

Nagaland elections: Over 96% voter turnout for Tapi Assembly bypoll

Chhattisgarh polls: State sees 71% provisional voter turnout in 1st phase

Mizoram assembly elections peaceful, state records over 77% turnout

Telangana assembly polls: BJP announces fourth list of 12 candidates

PM's free ration scheme extension 'blatant violation' of poll code: Cong

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Uttar PradeshModel Code of ConductAssembly elections

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Why is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns

Next Story