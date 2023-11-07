Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana assembly polls: BJP announces fourth list of 12 candidates

Telangana assembly polls: BJP announces fourth list of 12 candidates

With the latest list, the BJP has so far announced candidates for 100 out of the total 119 assembly segments

Press Trust of India Hyderabad


1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced its fourth list of 12 candidates for the November 30 assembly elections in Telangana.

The candidates announced by the party in the fourth list are Durgam Ashok (Chennur-SC), V Subhash Reddy (Yellareddy constituency), Tula Uma (Vemulawada), Bomma Sriram Chakravarthy (Husnabad), Doodi Srikanth Reddy (Siddipet), Peddinti Naveen Kumar (Vikarabad-SC), Bantu Ramesh Kumar (Kodangal), Boya Shiva (Gadwal), Sadineni Srinivas (Miryalguda), Chalamala Krishna Reddy (Munugode), Nakarakanti Mogulaiah (Nakrekal-SC) and Azmeera Prahlad Naik (Mulug-ST).

With the latest list, the Bharatiya Janata Party has so far announced candidates for 100 out of the total 119 assembly segments.

In the remaining 19 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to offer some seats to its NDA ally Janasena of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Chalamala Krishna Reddy, candidate from Munugode, was a Congress leader who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Krishna Reddy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who was Bharatiya Janata Party nominee in the bypoll held in Munugode last year, had quit the party and returned to the Congress fold.

Raj Gopal Reddy quit Congress and as MLA last year to join the Bharatiya Janata Party which led to the bypoll.

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

