A dozen ministers, including Dy CMs, losing in Bihar polls: Rajeev Shukla

Senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Friday claimed the high voter turnout in Bihar assembly polls was a clear indication that the ruling NDA was on its way out.

Shukla also asserted that "over a dozen ministers, including both deputy CMs" were going to lose their seats.

The Congress leader made the remarks at a press conference a day after the first phase of elections, in which 121 out of the 243 seats went to polls, registering a record 64.69 per cent turnout, the highest in the history of the state.

"It has always been seen that a high voter turnout indicates that people have voted for a change. The same is happening in Bihar," the former Union minister said.