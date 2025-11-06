Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began early on Thursday (November 6), with over 37.5 million voters eligible to cast their votes in 121 of the 243 constituencies. Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm at 45,341 polling stations.

2. Polling across 18 districts: Voting is being held in 121 constituencies across 18 districts. While most booths will close at 6 pm, some will conclude at 5 pm. The second phase of polling will be held on November 11, followed by counting on November 14.

3. Lalu Prasad Yadav and family cast votes: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav voted at the Veterinary College Ground polling booth, saying, "‘Badlaav hoga' (There will be a change)". Mahagathbandhan’s CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav also cast his vote in Patna, accompanied by his wife, Rajshree Yadav.

4. Key voter and constituency details: The Digha constituency in Patna has the largest voter base with about 458,000 voters, while Barbigha in Sheikhpura has the smallest, with 232,000. Kurhani and Muzaffarpur have the highest number of candidates with 20 each, while reserved seats such as Bhorey, Alauli and Parbatta have five candidates each.