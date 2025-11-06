Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Assembly elections 2025 updates: Voting begins for first phase

Bihar Assembly elections 2025 updates: Voting begins for first phase

Bihar Assembly elections 2025 voting today: Over 37.5 million voters are set to cast their ballots across 121 constituencies in the first phase today. Polling will continue till 5 pm

People show their ink marked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna on November 6. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:02 AM IST
Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began early on Thursday (November 6), with over 37.5 million voters eligible to cast their votes in 121 of the 243 constituencies. Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm at 45,341 polling stations.
 

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Top updates

 
1. PM Modi urges voters to participate with enthusiasm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to encourage voters to participate actively. “Today marks the first phase of the festival of democracy in Bihar. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm,” he said. “Remember -- "pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan" (first vote, then refreshments)."
 
2. Polling across 18 districts: Voting is being held in 121 constituencies across 18 districts. While most booths will close at 6 pm, some will conclude at 5 pm. The second phase of polling will be held on November 11, followed by counting on November 14.
 
3. Lalu Prasad Yadav and family cast votes: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav voted at the Veterinary College Ground polling booth, saying, "‘Badlaav hoga' (There will be a change)". Mahagathbandhan’s CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav also cast his vote in Patna, accompanied by his wife, Rajshree Yadav. 
 
  4. Key voter and constituency details: The Digha constituency in Patna has the largest voter base with about 458,000 voters, while Barbigha in Sheikhpura has the smallest, with 232,000. Kurhani and Muzaffarpur have the highest number of candidates with 20 each, while reserved seats such as Bhorey, Alauli and Parbatta have five candidates each.
 
5. Top candidates in fray: A total of 1,314 candidates are contesting in this phase. Prominent names include Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Maithili Thakur (BJP, Aliganj), Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD, Chhapra), and Ritesh Pandey (Jan Suraaj Party, Kargahar). Other notable contestants include Anant Singh, Nitin Nabin (Bankipur), Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga), Jibesh Kumar (Jale) and Kedar Prasad Gupta (Kurhani).
 

Bihar elections 2025: What to carry to the polling booth

 
While the Voter ID (EPIC) card is preferred, several other documents are valid for identification. Voters can carry any one of the following:
 
• Passport
• Driving licence
• PAN card
• Aadhaar card
• MNREGA job card
• Smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour
• Health Insurance Smart Card (Labour Ministry)
• Service ID card (Central/State government employees)
• Pension document with photo
• Bank or post office passbook with photo
 
According to the final electoral rolls, Bihar has 74.2 million registered voters, 39.2 million men and 35 million women. Voting is taking place at 90,712 polling booths, with an average of 818 voters per booth, to ensure smooth and accessible polling.   
 

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Key battlegrounds to watch

 
The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are shaping up to be a direct contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.
 
1. Mokama
Known for its strongman politics, Mokama continues to revolve around Anant Singh, who has won four times for different parties. Back with JD(U) after legal troubles, Singh faces RJD’s Veena Devi in a direct contest.
 
2. Tarapur
Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary (BJP) will face RJD’s Arun Shah in Munger’s Tarapur, a caste-diverse seat. Shah had narrowly lost the 2021 bypoll by just 3,800 votes.
 
3. Raghopur
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav defends his family bastion against BJP’s Satish Kumar and JSP’s Chanchal Kumar. Employment promises dominate his campaign.
 
4. Mahua
Tej Pratap Yadav, now leading JJD, seeks a comeback against RJD’s Mukesh Raushan and LJP’s Sanjay Singh after his split from RJD.
 
5. Alinagar
Singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur (BJP) debuts against RJD’s Binod Mishra in the RJD-leaning Alinagar seat.
 
6. Arrah
Arrah sees a triangular fight among BJP’s Sanjay Singh ‘Tiger’, JSP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta, and CPI(ML)’s Quyamuddin Ansari.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

